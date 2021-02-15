'Neale Bayly Rides YouTube' helps to raise money for needy children

Debuting this week is a fresh edition of Neale Bayly Rides YouTube, now featuring a new crew behind the lens and in the editing room to enhance the production values of the fun and lively show.

Bayly is a world-renowned motojournalist, adventurer and moto-philanthropist, who you might recognize from his forays in television, including Neale Bayly Rides: Peru, that aired on Speed TV and MAV TV, now available on YouTube here. He was also featured on the TV show Trippin' On Two Wheels.





This latest episode of NBR is the culmination of efforts during the 12 previous shows, retaining the entertainingly wacky observations from Nate Hamlin, proprietor/mechanic from 2Topia Cycles, in his amusing "Get Off My Lawn" segment, as well as the creatively skewed news from Dave “Basil” Collier.

This week's interview is with Florian Neuhauser from RoadRUNNER Motorcycle Tour & Travel, one of the few motorcycle print magazines enduring in America, who shares insights about moto publishing and a heart-tugging story about how he endured the passing of his father in a motorcycle accident. We also get a look at NBR's latest test bike, Triumph's 1200 Scrambler.