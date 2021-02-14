DGR ARCA Menards Series Recap: Daytona International Speedway

|
Tanner Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Company Ford Fusion
Start: 10th
Finish: Seventh
- During the first caution on lap 11, Gray reported his No. 17 Ripper Coffee Company Fusion drove really well and he was trying manage his water temperature.
- “We can push, we just need the right person,” Gray relayed to his crew during the lap-29 caution, from the fifth position. Gray inherited the race lead by not pitting during the caution and chose the upper groove on the restart.
- During the race break caution, the Ford driver relinquished the lead and brought his Fusion down pit road for fuel-only and a chassis adjustment.
- On lap 60, Gray was in the 11th position.
- The final caution of the race was displayed with five laps to go while Gray was in the ninth position. With a good-handling Ford Fusion, he stayed out during the caution and restarted from the same position for the green and white checkered finish.
- Gray finished seventh in his second ARCA Series start at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.