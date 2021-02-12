Helio Castroneves to Run Music City Grand Prix with Transcard

Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) NTT INDYCAR Series driver Helio Castroneves will aim to add to his record of street racing success this August as he looks forward to racing in the inaugural Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville.



Transcard (https://www.transcard.com) will partner with Meyer Shank Racing and utilize Castroneves as part of a focused marketing program surrounding the event weekend.



Castroneves is slated to compete in six NTT INDYCAR Series races with MSR this season onboard the No. 06 MSR Honda IndyCar, starting with the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 in May. Castroneves will return to action for MSR in the Music City Grand Prix (August 8), the August Indianapolis Motor Speedway event (Aug. 14), the Grand Prix of Portland (Sept. 12), WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (Sept. 19) and the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Sept. 26).



Transcard will use its partnership with Meyer Shank Racing during the Nashville event to actively market the company’s position as a leading global provider of solutions that help businesses, consumers, banks, and financial technology providers accelerate payments and related data.



Helio Castroneves and Meyer Shank Racing will also visit Transcard’s headquarters in Chattanooga, TN, prior to the Music City Grand Prix.



The Music City Grand Prix is expected to be one of the largest events on the IndyCar calendar. The new 2.17-mile street circuit features the first-ever motorsports course to cross a major body of water as competitors will race race across 553 yards of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge. The event is expected to deliver a wide range of entertainment beyond the racing, making for a three-day celebration of music, food and fan culture that is unique to Nashville.



“We’re very excited to have Transcard come onboard for the Music City Grand Prix,” said MSR co-owner Mike Shank. “The race in Nashville will hands down be one of the biggest races that we compete in this year. The event itself will give us a big platform to represent Transcard well and in front of a very large audience of people. The race will be Helio’s second one with us. Hopefully we will be coming off of a big and successful month of May so that we can move into Nashville with some momentum.”



“Transcard is pleased to partner with Meyer Shank Racing and NTT INDYCAR Series driver Helio Castroneves during the Music City Grand Prix,” said Transcard President Chris Fuller. “As a Chattanooga-based company, it means a lot to be a part of this inaugural event in Nashville. The attributes of a great NTT INDYCAR Series driver like Helio – speed, control and strong results – are what Transcard brings to every transaction, whether it’s for a business, consumer, bank or technology provider. By partnering with Meyer Shank Racing and Helio Castroneves, we hope to introduce Transcard to those looking for those attributes in their payments.”



“I’m so excited to be racing in Nashville,” said Castroneves. “It will be the first street course that I’ve competed on since 2017, but I really love street courses. They bring a certain type of excitement that not many other tracks can do. And I couldn’t be happier to do this with Transcard on the No. 06. The Meyer Shank Racing crew and I will do everything to get the Transcard Honda on the top of the podium at the end of the weekend.”



The Music City Grand Prix will be a three-day fan-centric event to combine music, food and racing on August 6-8, 2021.

