Young’s Motorsports ARCA Lucas Oil 200 Team Preview

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Toni Breidinger

Primary Partner(s): Roman Empire Management

Manufacturer: Chevrolet SS

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2020 Driver Points Position: N|A

2020 Owner Points Position: N|A

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis A-01; brand new ARCA Menards Series chassis to Young’s Motorsports.

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: Former United States Auto Club (USAC) standout Toni Breidinger has joined Young’s Motorsports for the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season.

Breidinger will run the first five ARCA events of the 2021 season with hopes of a full-season slate aboard the No. 02 Roman Empire Management Chevrolet SS.

In addition to ARCA, Breidinger also plans to compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season with a detailed schedule to be announced at a later date.

She’s Not New: While Breidinger is new to Young’s Motorsports, she is not new to the ARCA Menards Series. In 2018 she competed in three ARCA races and finished a career-best 10 th at Madison (Wisc.) International Speedway after starting 13 th .

She additionally made starts at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway, respectively.

Testing, Testing 1.2.3: To help Breidinger prepare for her ARCA Menards Series debut at Young’s Motorsports, she was one of 55 plus drivers to participate in the open ARCA test session at Daytona in January.

The test allowed her to get accustomed to the 2.5-mile superspeedway and her Young’s Motorsports team led by crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

Just The Facts: Breidinger is a 19-time USAC winner and finished fourth in the championship standings in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series in 2020 with DLP Motorsports.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Toni Breidinger, please visit, tonibreidinger.com , like her on Facebook (tonibreidingerracing) and follow on Instagram (tonibreidinger) and Twitter (@tonibreidinger).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Toni Breidinger Pre-Race Quotes:

Talk about what the last week has been like since your announcement? “This was the biggest announcement of my career so far and I couldn’t wait to share it with the world.

“It’s been a whirlwind of prepping for Daytona with training, interviews, launching the new merchandise and we’re only just getting started.”

Thoughts about Daytona this weekend: “I’m really looking forward to the Daytona race. It’s been one of my dreams to have the chance to race there and to have that dream come true is absolutely unreal.”

Thoughts about the upcoming 2021 season: “ I feel a combination of a little nervous and extremely excited. This season is bringing a lot of new things my way, but I’m hoping for my best season yet.