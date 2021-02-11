DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: Daytona International Speedway

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Clean Harbors/CleanPacs Ford Fusion
- Thad Moffitt returns to David Gilliland Racing and the No. 46 Ford Fusion for a second season in 2021. He is slated to compete in at least 11 ARCA Menards Series races.
- The Trinity, North Carolina native has two career ARCA starts at Daytona and earned a top-five finish in last year's season opener.
- Moffitt has 28 career ARCA Menards Series starts over the course of the last four seasons with three top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. His career best finish of fourth came at Memphis (Tenn.) International Raceway on September 26, 2020.
- Clean Harbors and CleanPacs have paired up with Moffitt for Daytona and will each serve as primary partners for throughout the 2021 season.
Moffitt on Daytona: "I’m really excited heading into Daytona this year. We showed really good speed at the test a few weeks ago and in both superspeedway races last season. With the experience we have together as a team, I am really confident that we have a good shot to win the race as long as we are there at the end.”