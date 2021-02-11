NHRA announces Right on the Number program

Thursday, Feb 11 60
NHRA and Right Trailers, Inc. have teamed up to announce the “Right on the Number” program, a three-year agreement beginning this season.
 
The “Right on the Number” program, sponsored by Right Trailers, plans to award a $1,000 cash prize to any sportsman racer (or split between racers) who run their index or dial-in during a winning round of competition during an NHRA national event.
 
 
Sportsman racers from across the country will flock to the 52nd annual AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 11-14, for their first chance at the “Right on the Number” award and an ever-coveteded NHRA Wally trophy.
 
(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)
