DS Automobiles commits to Gen3 era of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Racing News
Thursday, Feb 11 70
DS Automobiles commits to Gen3 era of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship
DS Automobiles has today announced that it has committed to the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship starting in Season 9.
 
The sole French manufacturer on the Formula E grid, DS Automobiles has been involved since Season 2, partnering with Chinese racing team TECHEETAH since the start of the Gen2 era in Season 5. Together, the duo has become a formidable force, claiming two consecutive driver and teams’ championships, seven race wins and 15 podiums to date.
 
DS Automobiles is the only competitor to have produced two different driver champions. French driver and DS E-TENSE ambassador Jean-Eric Vergne took the title in Season 4 and 5. His Portuguese team-mate, Antonio Felix da Costa, is reigning champion. The pair will look to make history once again behind the wheel of the DS E-TENSE FE20 in Season 7 this year.
 
Formula E enables DS Automobiles to promote its electrification strategy, contributing to it becoming the car manufacturer with the lowest CO2 average emissions in Europe in 2020. The race-to-road technology transfer can also be traced in the fully-electric DS 3 CROSSBACK and the DS 7 CROSSBACK, DS 4 and DS 9 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.
 
The work that Formula E and the FIA have done to shape the Gen3 era focuses on delivering a new generation of progress both as a sport, reaffirming Formula E’s position as the pinnacle of electric racing, and in the future of electric mobility. Gen3 will bring performance and efficiency benefits including more powerful, lighter cars, faster charging and cost controls, all increasing the competitive and unpredictable racing Formula E has become known for.
 
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FORMULA E
JAMIE REIGLE
"DS Automobiles was one of the first manufacturers to join Formula E when teams began developing the powertrains of their racing cars and it is inspiring to see the extensive fleet of electric vehicles they have introduced to the streets since. I am delighted that Formula E's only back-to-back double champions have secured a place on the grid for Season 9 as it reaffirms Formula E’s position as a technology proving ground and marketing platform for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers. We look forward to breaking new ground during the next phase of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with DS Automobiles."
 
DS AUTOMOBILES DIRECTOR GENERAL
BÉATRICE FOUCHER
"Electrification is at the core of DS Automobiles’ global strategy. We have been the first premium car maker to enter Formula E and our brand has significantly benefitted from the work and the successes of DS Performance, both in terms of development and brand awareness. If today DS Automobiles is the multienergy constructor with the lowest average of CO2 emissions in Europe, it is also thanks to the expertise acquired in Formula E. Extending our commitment to 2026 will offer us new opportunities to continue our development work!"
The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will make its Season 7 debut in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia with two night races, at 17:00 GMT (20:00 local time) on February 26 & 27.
 
Audiences can plug in and follow the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on FacebookInstagramTwitterTikTok and YouTube@FIAFormulaE #ABBFormulaE
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Challenge North America Announces Successful Television Broadcast & Media Exposure New Race Director for Mazda MX-5 Cup, Porsche Carrera Cup North America Hits Ground Running »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top