GMS Racing ARCA Daytona Preview

Notes:

- Jack Wood joins GMS Racing for the 2021 season. Wood will make his first start at Daytona International Speedway and his first start in the ARCA Menards Series.

- Wood previously competed part-time for a family-run team in the ARCA West Series and earned one top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 14 starts throughout the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

- Wood made his first start with GMS on Monday at New Smyrna Speedway where he qualified fourth, but a cut left rear tire ended his night early, relegating him to a 13th-place finish.

Quote:

"It's exciting to go to a track with so much history. It's definitely a dream come true to race at Daytona. the GMS crew has done a great job of giving me a car that's capable of competing for wins. We will have to keep our eyes up during the race and hope we can be there at the end."