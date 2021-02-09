Falken Tires Back as Official Light Truck Tire of Progressive AFT

Progressive American Flat Track announced today that following a successful initial partnership in 2020, Falken Tires will remain as the series’ Official Light Truck Tire in 2021.

First launched in Japan in 1983, Falken Tires has established itself as a global technology leader via a full range of tires for cars, trucks, SUVs, and crossovers.

“Progressive American Flat Track is very happy to renew our relationship with Falken Tires,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. "They are a flagship, high performance brand and bring a broad experience from participating in – and winning professional motorsports programs.”

Based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Falken Tires offers several lines of tires specifically built to dominate the most strenuous and demanding driving conditions, including its AZENIS, ESPIA, RUBITREK, WILDPEAK, WINTERPEAK, and ZIEX families of tires.

Falken Tires has proven its products in competition time after time, including standout performances at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, Lucas Off Road Racing Series, Ultra 4, USCA, and SCCA, while earning four straight Formula Drift Championship Series’ Tire Manufacturer of the Year awards from 2016-2019.

Capitalizing on a large shared target audience of dirt track fans and light truck owners, Falken Tires will also continue to help grow the sport by introducing prospective fans to the excitement of Progressive AFT through Falken Digital TV, which streams adrenaline-fueled content to thousands of Falken tire dealers across the nation.

"Progressive American Flat Track proved to be a great way for us to showcase our Light Truck product line,” said Manager, Motorsports and Events Jonathon Bradford. “We look forward to expanding our marketing initiatives in 2021 with event activations and digital marketing programs.”

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com