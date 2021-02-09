Braxe Rotors Product Line Delivers Performance for Racers, Car Enthusiasts

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) announced today that Extreme Coatings has joined its expanding family of partners as the “Official Thermal Coatings & Brake Rotors Company" of SVRA. The company’s Braxe Product Line of Rotors focuses on performance cars, including the vintage racers of SVRA.

"All car guys and gals constantly pursue performance increases," said SVRA CEO Tony Parella. "Brake rotors are always a key factor in getting the most out of your cars, and the Braxe product line attains superior performance for brake components."

Extreme Coatings is a world leader providing wear-resistant coating solutions used for surface engineering in various industries. Since 1996, Extreme has been developing and deploying innovative, superior coating products and services to countries worldwide. Extreme offers applications for several industries, such as rubber and plastic, oil and gas, marine anti-fouling, and motorsports.

Through its Braxe product line, Extreme provides brake rotor solutions for a wide range of performance vehicles. Among them are SCCA, IMSA, USAC, sprint car teams, Porsche Club of America members, Monster Jam trucks, sports car enthusiasts, fire trucks, and police vehicles. Sharply reduced heat build-up, better brake response with reduced fade, increased stopping power, and increased rotor and pad life are key Braxe rotors advantages.

"We are delighted to add SVRA to our growing list of motorsports partners," said Extreme Executive VP Scott Caplan. "The array of motorsports categories Tony and his team have assembled under their SpeedTour brand is a hugely appealing platform for us to showcase our Braxe rotor products."

Extreme Coatings joins other top-brand companies on the growing list of SVRA partners. Among them are Jaguar, Land Rover, NetJets, Sunoco, Avis, Mazda Motorsports, Big Machine Vodka, TireRack.com, Lucas Oil, RACELOGIC, Mission Foods, Hawk Performance, F.A.S.T., and Marathon Coach. SVRA's nationwide platform is at the heart of the organization's growth strategy. Agreements with powerful brands combine with the significant participation of legendary professional drivers and the paddock's high net worth demographic for more partnership attraction. This strategy provides three pillars for business expansion. Company officials report consistent annual triple-digit growth since 2012.