Tuesday, Feb 09 92
Force Indy Announces Myles Rowe as 2021 USF2000 Driver

 Force Indy is excited to announce its much anticipated first driver for the race team in 2021. Atlanta-native Myles Rowe will make his debut as Force Indy’s inaugural driver in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, AL on the April 15 – 18 weekend.

"We vetted many deserving young men and women and chose Myles based on his ability and performance, inside and outside of the cockpit,” said Force Indy Team Principal Rod Reid. “He understands Force Indy’s mission of building a diverse team of talented individuals. He’s a great fit for the team.”

Since the age of four, Myles Rowe has been fascinated with all things racing. He’s a winner in the 2018 Lucas Oil Formula Car Race Series. In 2016, he was awarded two “Search for the Champion” grand prize championships from the Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ iconic Champion® brand. At the age of 12, he won the Procup Karting Championship during his first full season of racing. He’s competed in the TAG Junior category in the Superkarts USA, World Karting Association, and the United States Pro Kart Series. When he’s not racing, Rowe is a junior at Pace University, studying film and screen studies.

"It’s a blessing for sure. I didn’t expect to get started in open-wheel in this way. It’s definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I’m very grateful for it,” added Force Indy driver Myles Rowe. “I’ve been working hard for this moment; with all of the practice I’ve put in since I was 12 years old. So, when the opportunity came forth it was a relief honestly.”

Force Indy is a new USF2000 race team set to compete in the 2021 series. For 30 years, USF2000 has been the formative step in the ladder system, which culminates in scholarship opportunities in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. This program has grown into a proven pipeline for open-wheel racing’s future stars. The Force Indy team looks to benefit from the tutelage of the legendary Team Penske, winners of a record 18 Indianapolis 500’s and 16 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championships.

