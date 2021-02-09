Driven to Win: Racing in America presented by General Motors to Open March 27th inside Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation

Driven to Win: Racing in America presented by General Motors, the first comprehensive exhibition covering various forms of American auto racing, including stock car, sports car, drag racing, Indy car, hill climb and land-speed racing, will open March 26th for members and March 27th for the general public inside Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. This 24,000 square-foot exhibition provides visitors with an in-depth look at the people, the experiences, the culture, the spectacle, the risks and the innovations centered in the world of American auto sports.

“This is the first exhibition of its kind, giving our guests a front row seat to the world of racing,” said Patricia Mooradian, president and CEO, The Henry Ford. “From the smell of the tires, the sound of the vehicles starting their engines, the innovative advancements that have been made over the years to the various tracks these vehicles have raced on, our staff and partners have certainly brought this exhilarating sport to life on our museum floor.”

Built on The Henry Ford’s unparalleled collection of historically significant race cars and artifacts, Driven to Win explores over a century of auto racing history throughout multiple interactive zones. The exhibit tells the authentic, compelling stories of the passion, inspiration and innovation that propels drivers, their cars and teams to victory, including those of racing legends Dan Gurney, AJ Foyt, Wendell Scott, Lyn St. James, Bobby Unser, Barney Oldfield, the Wood Brothers and more.

“Racing is the embodiment of American innovation in the world of sports, but its reach has long stretched beyond the track to our showrooms, our roads and our culture,” said Mark Reuss, president, General Motors. “Driven To Win documents and celebrates those contributions, with an exciting and comprehensive presentation of the past, present and future of motorsports, and General Motors is pleased and proud to help bring it to members and guests of this great museum.”

Each of the exhibit’s interactive zones gives visitors an insider’s pass to the various worlds of auto racing. Inside the Sports Car Performance Center presented by Multimatic with support from Ford Motor Company and Brembo, visitors will see actual data used from race day that helps engineers problem-solve and plan for next year’s race, the evolution of the design process from clay model to race day ready, and how closely the Ford GT production car resembles the one on the track. Visitors can test their skills in the Motorsports Performance Training zone where they can see the physical and mental training drivers go through before getting behind the wheel.

Sure to inspire all who see it, “Fueled by Passion,” is a 15-minute cinematic experience that gives an all-access look into the hopes and dreams, successes and failures of those who live and breathe racing every day. The film includes exclusive footage and interviews with the actual drivers and crew members from the worlds of stock car, drag racing, Indy car, hill climb and land-speed racing. Inside the multisensory theater, visitors will feel they’re at the actual tracks, inside the vehicles, in the pits, and at the starting line as they follow each journey before, after some of the most pivotal and notable races of the season.

The In the Driver’s Seat Simulators presented by Brembo, allow visitors to drive the world’s fastest cars on the planet’s most challenging tracks during a 15-minute virtual ride on six interlinked full-motion racing simulators. Visitors will experience all the realism without the risks during a five-minute qualifying session followed by genuine, wheel-to-wheel competition. In The Winner’s Circle presented by Rolex ® celebrates driver achievements and the vehicles that embody stories of key moments in American auto racing.

Driven to Win is a permanent exhibition that is included with museum admission. The In the Driver’s Seat Simulators require an additional fee. For more information please visit thehenryford.org or follow us on social media @thehenryford.

Ford Performance PR