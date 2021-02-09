DGR ARCA Menards Series East Recap: New Smyrna Speedway

Joey Iest, No. 54 ASN/Basila Ranch Ford Fusion
Start: 3rd
Finish: 5th
- Iest qualified 3rd, but the inside row checked up hard on the initial start and caused him to fall to 11th on the opening lap.
- The California native stayed composed and worked his way back through the field to second-place on lap 82. He was on the bumper of the leader when the caution flag waved on lap 90 for pit stops.
- The pitting discrepancy forced the No. 54 to restart the race in 5th. Iest quickly moved to fourth and was running there when the caution waved on lap 164.
- After the lengthy rain delay and lineup reshuffling due to the pitting error, Iest would restart third and come away with a fifth-place finish in his ARCA Menards Series East debut.
Iest on New Smyrna: "It felt great to come to a new track with a new team and have speed right out of the box. After that initial start where the inside lane bottled up, I think we showed that we had one of the fastest long run cars here. I wish we could have gotten a long run to the finish, but a top-five to start our ARCA Menards Series East campaign with DGR is awesome. I can't wait to get to Pensacola in a few weeks and build on this performance."