Tonight's USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget opener at Bubba Raceway Park is postponed to Saturday after heavy rain halted tonight's event just short of the midway point. The race will resume at the point it was called tonight and will run before Saturday's regularly scheduled event.

After 13 laps, Toyota drivers Buddy Kofoid, Daison Pursley and Tanner Thorson occupied the top-three positions with Kofoid having led all 13 laps.

TRD PR