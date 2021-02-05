GMS Racing ARCA East New Smyrna Preview

Notes:

- Jack Wood joins GMS Racing for the 2021 season. Wood will make his first start at New Smyrna Speedway and his first start in the ARCA Menards Series East.

- Wood previously competed part-time for a family-run team in the ARCA West Series and earned one top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 14 starts throughout the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

- Wood and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 406 this week in New Smyrna. This chassis was raced eight times by the team in 2020 and finished first or second in seven of those eight events.

Quote:

"We had good momentum through the test at New Smyrna and I feel confident going back. The test was my first look at the track, I've never raced there before so it'll be fun. I'm excited to get to work with everyone at GMS and Chevrolet, we're kicking it off with two races in one week so it's going to be hard work. Short track racing is where I came from so being able to get acclimated to a new team with a style of racing that I'm familiar with is a confidence boost. Hopefully we're in victory lane on Monday night."