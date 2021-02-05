Exuberance Screams, Wisdom Whispers: Young Supercross Athlete Makes A Tough Call

Jett Lawrence is in his sophomore Monster Energy Supercross season. The 17-year-old from Australia burst onto the scene in 2020, nearly winning his third professional Monster Energy Supercross event until a brutal crash ended his night and his hopes of the championship just one corner from the checkered flag and after relinquishing the lead on the final lap.

2021 was a new start for Lawrence. His early season performances showed an experienced rider's control and his speed won him his first win at round two in Houston. Close in the points hunt, round four on Saturday night put his talent, more than that his decision-making, to the test; and Lawrence delivered. After a bad start and then a tangle with another rider, Lawrence pushed a blistering pace, reaching the rear tire of the second place rider with two corners to go. The night was not to be. Lawrence was pushed off the track and forced to settle for fourth.

With the all-new SuperTuesday races, Lawrence got his second chance to win inside of Lucas Oil Stadium this week. A brutal crash in the whoops section in qualifying and fierce impact in a heat race crash saw Lawrence where no title-contender wants to find themselves – in the Last Chance Qualifier. Worse, Lawrence was visibly nursing a right arm or shoulder issue. He conservatively won the short race. Mission accomplished: he'd made the Main Event on a night when everything seemed to be working against him.

Sitting on the starting gate the young racer was distressed. It wasn't pre-race jitters, it wasn't fear of any other rider, and it wasn't performance anxiety. Young Jett Lawrence was weighing immediate gains with long term ramifications. He knew, somewhere deep in him, that he wasn't in the right condition to throw his body into doing what it would soon be asked. And in perhaps the bravest thing he's ever done on the motorcycle… he walked away from his bike as it sat positioned on the 22-rider Supercross starting gate.

He walked away from a possible 26 points, and likely walked away from any chance at a Supercross title this year. He went quiet as his competitors went out and amassed championship points, sinking Jett from third down to fifth in the standings.

He shared an update with fans through social media the next day: "…I had to make a call that killed me on the inside but I just wasn't 100% and I just couldn’t risk further injury. It's going to be a long journey and there is no need to make any low % plays when it comes to my body and health. We are doing everything possible to make sure I am good to go for Saturday. I'll keep you guys updated."

Tomorrow, Supercross fans and Jett's competitors will see if he's able to suit up and race. Smart money says that if he is 100% healthy, he's not planning on walking out of Lucas Oil Stadium without a first place trophy.

Tickets to the 2021 Monster Energy Supercross races are structured in a restricted-attendance, pod-style arrangement. For ticket information, the 2021 race schedule, and airtimes on Peacock and NBCSN, please visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

Indianapolis – Round 5 Eastern Regional 250SX Class Results

1. Colt Nichols, Murrieta, Calif., Yamaha

2. Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha

3. Michael Mosiman, Menifee, Calif., GASGAS

4. Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki

5. Grant Harlan, Justin Tex., Honda

Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

1. Colt Nichols, Murrieta, Calif., Yamaha (122)

2. Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (111)

3. Michael Mosiman, Menifee, Calif., GASGAS (97)

4. Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki (96)

5. Jett Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (83)