Huge Slate of Events Key DIRTcar Racing’s Northeast Series Schedules

DIRTcar Racing is gearing up for a full 2021 season, announcing 50 races across the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series, DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series and DIRTcar Pro Stock Series.

Most Northeast race fans are familiar with the Super DIRTcar Series, its Big Block Modifieds, and its 31-race schedule. Now, all four of DIRTcar’s premier Northeast series are set to clash at race tracks across the region all season long, featuring the best drivers and tracks around.

The DIRTcar 358 Modified Series, DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series — with four points regions plus the Fall Championship Challenge — and the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series have been contested for decades offering a high-level field of competition that nearly every Super DIRTcar Series star passed through during their career.

"The schedules for the 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds and Pro Stocks proved to be a challenge, but for good reasons,” said Dean Reynolds, DIRTcar Racing’s Director of Northeast Series and Sanctioning. “Tracks across the region wanted Series races, but the threat of COVID restrictions and border restrictions are still very real, so we had to move traditional dates to later in the year. That took some extra time to make sure there were no conflicts and the events worked for the tracks and competitors. We’re looking forward to a great season!”

The $20,000-to-win 150-lap NAPA Super DIRT Week on Saturday, Oct. 9, showstopper highlights the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series schedule. The always-exciting 358s show up in droves at Oswego Speedway, with 83 drivers attempting to qualify through Time Trials in the previous running of NAPA Super DIRT Week.

$10,000 is up for grabs at Brockville Speedway the following week on Saturday, Oct.16. The Northeast Fall Nationals is included in the Fall Championship Challenge, which marks the final points-paying 358 race of the year.

The series trail takes the 358s to Can-Am Speedway, Mohawk International Raceway, Weedsport Speedway, and Brewerton Speedway. All DIRTcar 358 Modified Series races pay $4,000-to-win or more.

Also on the schedule, but with dates to be announced, is a return to Quebec to race at Autodrome Drummond and Le RPM Speedway.

The DIRTcar Pro Stock Series is back in 2021 with a 10-race schedule including eight points-paying races and two non-points specials at The Dirt Track at Charlotte as a part of the Drydene World Short Track Championship.

The schedule includes a diverse mix of tracks in Quebec, Ontario, and New York. Autodrome Granby, Glen Ridge Motorsports Park, Cornwall Motor Speedway, Can-Am Speedway, Weedsport Speedway, Mohawk International Raceway, and Oswego Speedway make up the challenging schedule.

When it comes to DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, they are great in quality as well as quantity. The success of the division has laid the foundation to grow the Series into four regions: North, East, West, and Central. After the region points conclude, the Series unites for the Fall Championship Challenge which spans Outlaw Weekend at Fulton Speedway, NAPA Super DIRT Week, and the Northeast Fall Nationals at Brockville Ontario Speedway.

The full schedule is below and on DIRTcar.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with series news plus the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship featuring 20 plus DIRTcar sanctioned tracks in the Northeast and Canada.

2021 DIRTcar 358 Modified Series Schedule

*Subject to Change*

Sunday, July 11 - Cornwall Motor Speedway, Cornwall, ON

Monday, July 12 - Mohawk International Raceway, Akwesasne, NY

Friday, September 10 - Can-Am Speedway, LaFargville, NY

Friday, September 17 - Mohawk International Raceway, Akwesasne, NY

Wednesday, October 6 - Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY

Thursday, October 7 - Brewerton Speedway, Brewerton, NY

Saturday, October 9 - Oswego Speedway, Oswego, NY - $20,000-to-win

Saturday, October 16 - Brockville Ontario Speedway, Brockville, ON - $10,000-to-win

TBA - Autodrome Drummond, Drummondville, QC

TBA - Le RPM Speedway, St. Marcel, QC

2021 DIRTcar Pro Stock Series Schedule

*Subject to Change*

Friday, June 18 - Autodrome Granby, Granby, QC

Sunday, July 4 - Cornwall Motor Speedway, Cornwall, ON

Sunday, July 25 - Glen Ridge Motorsports Park, Fultonville, NY

Friday, September 10 - Can-Am Speedway, LaFargeville, NY

Saturday, September 11 - Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY

Saturday, September 18 - Mohawk International Raceway, Akwesasne, NY

Saturday, September 25 - Albany-Saratoga Speedway, Malta, NY

Sunday, October 10 - Oswego Speedway, Oswego, NY

World Short Track Championship

*No points*

Thursday, October 28 - The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Concord, NC

Friday, October 29 - The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Concord, NC

Saturday, October 30 - The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Concord, NC

2021 DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series Schedule

*Subject to Change*

Central Region

Wednesday, June 30 - Can-Am Speedway, LaFargeville, NY

Tuesday, August 4 - Thunder Mountain Speedway, Center Lisle, NY

Wednesday, August 5 - Land of Legends Raceway, Canandaigua, NY

Friday, September 10 - Can-Am Speedway, LaFargville, NY

Saturday, September 18 - Land of Legends Raceway, Canandaigua, NY

TBA - Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY

North Region

Saturday, May 1 - Airborne Speedway, Plattsburgh, NY

Thursday, June 24 - Mohawk International Speedway, Akwesasne, NY

Friday, June 25 - Autodrome Granby, Granby, QC

Thursday, August 26 - Cornwall Motor Speedway - Cornwall, ON

Saturday, September 18 - Mohawk International Raceway, Akwesasne, NY

West Region

Tuesday, July 6 - Ransomville Speedway, Ransomville, NY

Saturday, July 31 - Genesee Speedway, Batavia, NY

Friday, August 13 - Ransomville Speedway, Ransomville, NY

Friday, September 10 - Freedom Motorsports Park - Delevan, NY

Saturday, September 11 - Merrittville Speedway, Thorold, ON

Friday, September 24 - Brighton Speedway, Brighton, ON

Saturday, September 25 - Brighton Speedway, Brighton, ON

East Region

Saturday, May 1 - Airborne Speedway, Plattsburgh, NY

Saturday, May 15 - Bear Ridge Speedway, Bradford, VT

Sunday, June 27 - Glen Ridge Motorsports Park, Fultonville, NY

Friday, September 10 - Albany-Saratoga Speedway, Malta, NY

Sunday, September 12 - Glen Ridge Motorsports Park, Fultonville, NY

Fall Championship Challenge

Friday-Saturday, October 1-2- Fulton Speedway, Fulton, NY

Wednesday, October 6 - Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY

Thursday, October 7 - Brewerton Speedway, Brewerton, NY

Sunday, October 10 - Oswego Speedway, Oswego, NY

Saturday, October 16 - Brockville Ontario Speedway, Brockville, NY

World Short Track Championship

*No points*

Thursday, October 28 - The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Concord, NC

Friday, October 29 - The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Concord, NC

Saturday, October 30 - The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Concord, NC

DIRTcar Series PR