All-Star Showdown kicks off 2021 season for Logan Bearden

After taking a brief sabbatical during the 2020 season to regroup and prepare for the 2021 racing season, Logan Bearden and his Bearden Motorsports team return to Irwindale (Calif.) Speedway for Saturday afternoon’s SPEARS Southwest Tour Series All-Star Sunrise Ford Showdown.



A native of Austin, Texas, Bearden is leaning on his Super Late Model experience and former competition in the All-Star Showdown to pay dividends in the highly touted 200-lap slugfest that often features some of the toughest drivers in the country.



“It’s good just to be getting back to the race track this weekend,” said Bearden, driver of the No. 66 Parker Electric | Bearden Automotive | All In Designs | FixYourGenerator.com | Frazier Motorsports. “COVID-19 certainly played havoc with our racing schedule last year, but it allowed us to just regroup and make sure we come to the track an even stronger team this season.”



Bearden returns to the historic California short track hoping to improve on his sixth-place finish last February after starting ninth.



“I feel really good about this year’s race,” added Bearden. “We definitely have something to build off last year’s race and how well we ran and the speed that we had. Unfortunately, we just ran out of laps to post a top-five finish. Hopefully, we can find a little more speed and elevate our performance just a little bit.”



With 35 plus cars expected to compete for one of the most anticipated races of the season, Bearden says his team led by crew chief Zach Dunson is focusing on an upcoming test and practice to get his car dialed in.



“The practice session this week is important for us to get our car tuned in,” Bearden mentioned. “The track is going to change a lot between testing, practicing and the race, so we just need to do a good job to make sure we’re maintaining a good race pace.



“Irwindale is really unique in the way there are three groves and a lot of two and three-wide racing. That puts on an excellent show for the fans, but drivability is going to be key. Being able to move around and not be stuck in one grove will be one of the determining factors to win the race.”



Super Late Models though is just the icebreaker of what Bearden expects to be busy 2021 season.



In addition to Super Late Models, the Texan is hopeful to elevate his racing endeavors to include a couple of starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series before seasons end.



“I’m really looking forward to this year,” sounded Bearden. “We cut last season short to improve our program for this coming season and a lot of work was put into this off-season.



“I can’t thank Parker Electric, Bearden Automotive, All In Designs, FixYourGenerator.com and Frazier Motorsports for all of their continued support, it not only means a lot to me but this team. I’m excited to see the results that come from it not only this weekend but throughout the year.”



But before Bearden can look ahead, Irwindale will be front and center.



“It’s not going to be an easy race to win, no race is these days though,” sounded Bearden. “The competition is stiff, but we’re going to give it our all and just hope we can take the positives from Irwindale and hopefully it’s a good sign of what to expect in 2021.”



For more on Logan Bearden, please visit LoganBearden.com, like his Facebook page (Logan Bearden Racing) or follow him on Twitter @LoganBearden66.



Logan Bearden Racing PR