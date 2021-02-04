Pro Winter Warm-Up Returns to the Drag Strip at Palm Beach International Raceway

Racing News
Pro Winter Warm-Up Returns to the Drag Strip at Palm Beach International Raceway
Palm Beach International Raceway (PBIR) will host the Pro Winter Warm-Up featuring earth-shaking Top Fuel Dragster and Nitro Funny Car teams in an open test March 5-7.
 
The test is open to the public with limited tickets available. 
 
Scheduled to participate in the pre-season test session include the teams of Don Schumacher Racing, Kalitta Motorsports, Cruz Pedregon, Alexis DeJoria and more. *
 
This is the only South Florida appearance for the stars and cars of NHRA Drag Racing.
 
Adult General Admission Tickets are $25 Friday, $35 Saturday, and $35 Sunday. A Saturday/Sunday Combo ticket is $60. Children 12 and under are free. Parking is $10.
 
Every ticket is a pit pass giving you unparalleled access to the teams and drivers. This family-friendly three-day test session provides guests the opportunity to get up close to the top teams in the NHRA. 
 
Click here to purchase advance tickets to the Pro Winter-Warm Up. Seating capacity controls are in place. 
 
For updated information about the Pro Winter Warm-Up visit RacePBIR.com or call (561) 622-1400.
 
*Team participation is TBD and on track test time will be varied throughout the day.  
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

