Monster Energy Supercross TV Ratings From Indianapolis Show Strong Audience

ound 4 of the Monster Energy Supercross series, held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., drew an average of 320K total viewers and a peak audience of 506K, the fourth best delivery on NBCSN since last year’s Round 10 race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.
The following day re-air on NBC drew and even more impressive audience, delivering 877K total viewers as the “most-watched”, in-season Supercross telecast (live or re-air) dating back to 2004’s season opener. NBC ranked #7 (out of 137) in the time-period among all broadcast and cable networks with Men 25-54.
The series continues this Saturday, February 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium for the final event of the Indianapolis triple-header.