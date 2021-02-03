Progressive AFT and Öhlins Enter Sixth Consecutive Year of Partnership

Progressive American Flat Track and Öhlins USA proudly announced today a renewal of a long-standing partnership, now entering its sixth-consecutive year in 2021.

“Öhlins is a legendary brand in motorsports and we are very happy to renew our partnership for another year,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive American Flat Track. ”Progressive AFT has come a long way in the last few years and Öhlins’ experience and R&D has helped a number of teams and competitors raise their performance to the next level.”

The Official Suspension of Progressive American Flat Track has earned more than 300 world titles and is arguably the industry leader in suspension technology.

Working specifically with Progressive AFT's most successful riders, including heavy-hitters Jared Mees, Brandon Robinson and James Rispoli, Öhlins remains committed to the sport through the continuous development of its range of suspension platforms specifically tailored to the unique demands of professional flat track racing.

“American Flat Track is the pinnacle of dirt track motorcycle racing in the world," said Mike Himmelsbach, Motorsport Race Manager for Öhlins USA. "We at Öhlins USA are very pleased to continue our support to the great men and women who want the ultimate performance suspension! Whether its two wheels or four; we at Öhlins USA are dedicated to providing new ideas and technologies that continue to conquer the dirt ovals across America.”

Öhlins USA will continue to provide fans at select events with an opportunity to get an up-close look at its signature gold product lines. For more on Öhlins USA and the Flat Track Series packages, visit www.ohlinsusa.com

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com