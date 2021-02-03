Clean Harbors and Aqua ChemPacs Partner with Thad Moffitt for His 2021 ARCA Menards Series Season

David Gilliland Racing (DGR) announced today that Clean Harbors and the CleanPacs brand by Aqua ChemPacs will be the primary partners of Thad Moffitt’s No. 46 Ford Fusion in the ARCA Menards Series in 2021. The pair will team-up for the season opener at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 13 with Clean Harbors adorning the hood and CleanPacs on the quarter panels of the No. 46 Ford Fusion.

Moffitt, the 20-year-old grandson of NASCAR legend Richard Petty, is scheduled to compete in at least 11 ARCA Menards Series races in his second season with DGR. He earned his best career ARCA finish of fourth-place at Memphis (Tenn.) International Raceway in September of 2020 with CleanPacs as the primary partner. In 13 starts last season, he earned three top-five and eight top-10 finishes.

Clean Harbors, North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services, is no stranger to Moffitt’s team, having partnered with the No. 46 team since his debut in 2017 through its brand of recycled oil, Performance Plus. Moffitt and his Hall of Fame grandfather both endorse Performance Plus Oil and use it at Petty’s Garage.

Founded in 1980 with hundreds of locations across the country, Clean Harbors is the industry leader in COVID-19 decontamination and hazardous waste disposal. NASCAR partnered with Clean Harbors in May to decontaminate Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and help racing become the first major sport to return following the COVID-19 pandemic. The company decontaminated each track on the NASCAR schedule following the comeback – ensuring personnel, competitors, media and fans were safe each week. Following the success of the 2020 season, Clean Harbors will once again be decontaminating heavy touch points at Daytona and all NASCAR tracks in 2021 as needed.

CleanPacs, an Aqua ChemPacs brand, manufactures dissolvable concentrated liquid cleaning products. Celebrating its 10th Anniversary, CleanPacs is proud to return as primary sponsor of the No. 46 Ford Fusion for seven races in 2021 – Daytona International Speedway, Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Iowa Speedway and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. In addition, CleanPacs will serve as an associate partner for all remaining races.

“Clean Harbors is a longtime partner of the Petty family, and I am excited to carry the banner as the driver of the No. 46 Ford Fusion in 2021,” Moffitt said. “I am very grateful for the opportunity to work with such a great organization, and have them represented at the Daytona International Speedway and future events.”

Moffitt’s first ARCA Menards Series race of the season will be the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire Saturday, Feb. 13 at Daytona International Speedway. The race will be televised live on FS1 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

DGR PR