Seven races in nine days for JP “Bergy” Bergeron

A big challenge is awaiting the French Canadian driver JP “Bergy” Bergeron at New Smyrna Speedway, in Florida from February 5 to 13. Indeed, the driver who finished 5th at the Red Eye 50/50 on January 2nd on the same circuit will be back behind the wheel of the Pro Late Model #51 car, owned by Race Car Solutions as part of the 55th World Series of Asphalt. The annual event brings together the best American stock car drivers in the Tour Modified and Late Models categories.



Each year, a few Canadian drivers used to take part in the event, which is part of the famous Speedweeks calendar preceding the beginning of the NASCAR season at Daytona International Speedway. Those who were fleeing the Quebec winter for a few days of racing are facing this year the restrictive measures surrounding Covid-19 that limits the passage of racing equipment at the Canada-U.S. border. Thus, Bergeron is the only driver from Quebec to participate in the World Series of Asphalt this year. Ontario veteran Jerry Artuso is also among the drivers competing in the Pro Late Models category.



“I intend to give it my all for this intensive week. I had the chance to practice in a Super Late Model two weeks ago with Mario Gosselin from DGM Racing. I became familiar with an even faster car and it gave me confidence,” said Bergeron, who managed to set pole times of 17:71 seconds/lap. Mario Gosselin noticed the seriousness and the potential of the young driver. “JP didn’t take long to climb the stockcar ladder. His transition from the Late Model to the Pro Late Model to the Super Late Model puts him in a position of constant learning, but he’s progressing quickly,” said Gosselin, owner of DGM Racing (where Quebec driver Alex Labbé is racing in NASCAR Xfinity series).



The #51 Pro Late Model car that Bergeron will drive in the coming days is being prepared by Race Car Solutions, a well-known team in the United States. Last year, it is none other than its owner, Jamie Skinner, who was crowned champion in the same category for the World Series of Asphalt. “It bodes well! I had the chance to race the Red Eye 50/50 with them earlier this year. It gave me a chance to get to know the team and the car, and to learn how to work with my scout Michael Lira,” added Bergeron. JP "Bergy" Bergeron (left) and Michael Lira (right)



On February 13, Gosselin will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at the World Center of Racing, Daytona International Speedway. After a four-year hiatus from behind the wheel, Gosselin will pilot DGM Racing’s No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro bearing the colors of AP Sports Regimen, Rousseau Métal and Sleep Well.



Bergeron is preparing for Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway from February 4 to 13. The Canadian driver will be at the wheel of the RCS team's No. 51 Pro Late Model car, undertaking eight races in only 10 days. "It's the first time I'm going to do so many races in such a short period of time. It's a great experience for me and I'm looking forward to a podium finish, " says the driver proudly.



JP “Bergy” Bergeron PR