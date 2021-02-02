2021 CARS Late Model Stock Lucas Oil Touring 12 Class Announced

CARS Tour officials are proud to announce the CARS Late Model Stock Lucas Oil Touring 12 class for the 2021 season. The program entering its fourth season will reward the twelve drivers selected throughout the season for competing full-time on the tour.

The 2021 class features six returning drivers to the program, along with six newcomers to the exclusive program. For the second consecutive season, Lucas Oil will be the entitlement sponsor of the loyalty program.

Defending series champion Jared Fryar returns to the program to defend his 2020 championship. He joins Bobby McCarty, as the only two drivers to have won CARS Tour LMSC division championships in previous seasons. Fryar will look to match McCarty’s record of back-to-back Late Model Stock championships (2018 & 2019) this season. If he does so, Fryar will be the most successful driver in series history when it comes to championships having won the Super Late Model title in 2018 and the Late Model Stock title in 2020.

2020 Championship runner-up Layne Riggs, Brandon Pierce, Justin Johnson, and 2019 Rookie of the Year winner Mini Tyrrell all return to the program this upcoming season. Of the above mentioned drivers, Riggs was the only one to score a victory a season ago.

Two longtime organizations that return to the program with new drivers include JR Motorsports with driver William Cox III and Robert Elliott Racing with multi-time Myrtle Beach Speedway and South Carolina state champion, Sam Yarbrough.

Back-to-back (2019 & 2020) Most Popular driver Jessica Cann becomes the first female competitor to be a part of the Touring 12 program in 2021.

2020 race winner Jonathan Findley, Lee Pulliam Performance driver Jonathan Shafer, and part-time NASCAR driver Mason Diaz round out the new Touring 12 class for the upcoming season set to kick off on March 6th at Dillon (SC) Motor Speedway.

