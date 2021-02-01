2020 DIRTcar Fall Nationals at Lincoln (IL) Speedway Rescheduled

After a strong 2020 season, Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will open its season with a big event. It all begins Friday, April 9, 2021, with the make-up event from the rained out DIRTcar Fall Nationals last October.

Lincoln Speedway hosted the DIRTcar Fall Nationals for the first time in October of 2020, with two days of racing scheduled. Unfortunately, only the first of the two race days were completed as rainfall settled in on the Saturday portion of the event. The Friday event had well over 100 cars including an outstanding field of 42 DIRTcar Modifieds.

Following last year’s format, the April 9 event will have DIRTcar Super Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Modifieds, and Sport Compacts (Hornets). Those who were registered for last year’s event are set and entered for this year’s make-up date. New entries will also be accepted via pre-registration or at the track. An open practice is scheduled for Thursday, April 8.

Competitors who had purchased two-day pit passes as well as fans who had purchased two-day or Saturday tickets in person or online will be able to use those by presenting them at the event.

The 2021 Fall Nationals will also be held at the ¼-mile dirt track, following the regular season for DIRTcar competitors. Practice will be held on Thursday, September 30 with racing on Friday and Saturday, October 1 and 2. Full details on that event will be announced at a later date.

For more information or questions about the event, visit lincolnspeedwayil.com or call 217-764-3200.

DIRTcar Series PR