Vladimiros Tziortzis back to chase EuroNASCAR 2 title

Fresh off a strong debut season in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series with the support of the leading Cypriot pharmaceutical company Remedica, Vladimiros Tziortzis announced today that he will return to the European NASCAR season to chase the EuroNASCAR 2 title. The first Cypriot to race in NASCAR in Europe will once again drive the #1 Ford Mustang for Academy Motorsport, the newly formed partnership between Alex Caffi Motorsports and Federico Monti, with the technical support provided by Race Art Technology. Tziortzis Is the first driver to join the newly formed Academy Motorsport joint venture.



“Massive thanks to Team FJ, Alex Caffi Motorsports and Academy Motorsport for giving me the opportunity to extend our collaboration for 2021,” said Tziortzis, who entered the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series via the Drivers Recruitment Program. “I’m really looking forward to being back on the track with the V8 Ford Mustang, and the aim for this year as a driver and the goal of the team is only one, the title in EuroNASCAR 2 and – why not – in EuroNASCAR PRO!”



In his debut season Tziortzis notched four top-5s and 8 top-10 out of 10 starts, finishing fourth in points in EuroNASCAR 2 and second in the Rookie Trophy. He steadily progressed throughout the five events and grabbed his first two podiums at the end of the season in Valencia, positioning himself as a clear title candidate for the upcoming 2021 season.



“We are really happy about Vladimiros’ return. He proved to be not only a strong driver, but also a very fine young man. He has important personal qualities and as a driver he has what it takes to be successful in EuroNASCAR. His debut in a very competitive EuroNASCAR 2 season was extremely positive,” said Alex Caffi. “He only misses a race win and I’m sure he will have the opportunity to get that, to further progress in his career and possibly contend for the title in the upcoming season.”



“When the passion,hard work on and off the track together with determination is there,the proper results are following,” concluded Tziortzis.



The 2021 NWES season will kick off in Valencia, Spain on April 17-18 and crown the European NASCAR champion on October 9-10 at Circuit Zolder, Belgium at the end of a seven-event calendar. All the races will be streamed live on the EuroNASCAR Youtube channel, Facebook page and Twitch channel.

NWES PR