K1 Race Gear partners with World of Outlaws, Summit Modified Nationals

K1 Race Gear, the maker of premium custom safety motorsports gear, will provide its stylish touch to the World of Outlaws and DIRTcar Summit Modifieds Nationals this season.



The company will provide crew shirts and safety suits for series officials and will play a big part in fan engagement activities throughout the year for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals.



“With many of the World of Outlaws and Modified drivers already K1 customers, it made perfect sense to expand our relationship with the series and help enhance the fan experience,” said Jacob Brown, director of motorsports for K1 Race Gear. “We’re excited to be the preferred safety gear partner of the World of Outlaws and the preferred partner of the DIRTcar Summit Modifieds, and to showcase what K1 can offer.”



On race days, fans will get to experience what it’s like to suit up like a driver with the K1 Suit Up Challenge. They’ll race to see who can get their K1 gear on the fastest for various prizes. And that’s not the only way K1 is helping to bring prizes to race fans at the track. A T-shirt launcher, sponsored by the company, will be on-site to launch unique prizes.



The World of Outlaws and Summit Modifieds are taking their series to the next level in 2021 with an elite list of full-time competitors in each division and presenting the most ambitious and exciting schedules in motorsports. Ninety-plus races are planned for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series; close to 60 races are planned for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models; and the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals will race 30 dates over a seven-week stretch.



To attend the races and be a part of the K1 fan experiences, you can get tickets to the World of Outlaws events at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix.



If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action from the World of Outlaws and Summit Modified Nationals live on DIRTVision.



For more information about K1 Race Gear and to see their full product line of safety gear, go to K1RaceGear.com.

DIRTcar Series PR