Supercross Matchup Parallels Super Bowl Matchup

What is a sports fan to do without football for more than a week? Study the game? Maybe gain insights elsewhere? Interesting mismatched battles exist in all sports. The Monster Energy Supercross series has watched a developing matchup that parallels the quarterback matchup to take place in Super Bowl LV just 10 days from today. In fact, you'll have three chances to catch the Supercross action from Indianapolis inside Lucas Oil Stadium before the pigskin kicks off in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium (a location that has also held its share of Supercross races).

Veteran racer Christian Craig has battled at the professional Supercross ranks back and forth between the 250SX divisional class with its 250cc machines and the premier class with its 450cc machines. At the age of 29 he's been pulled back from the edge of retirement and now sits tied – with his teammate – in the championship points after three of the division's nine rounds. Craig may not have the equivalent titles to match Tom Brady's Super Bowl rings, but like Brady, 2021 marks Craig's first year as a veteran athlete on a new team.

Jett Lawrence came screaming in from Australia last year. He made a huge impact on the sport – and the track – in his third American Supercross race, going from the lead to the medical rig just one corner from the checkered flag. He's started 2021 like a new rider, showing talent and maturity beyond what his 17 years should possess and earned his career-first victory at round two. Like Mahomes, his potential for greatness surfaced early and he suits up to win. Going into Saturday's race, Jett sits six points back from the tied leaders.

The Supercross series adapted quickly to the pandemic lockdowns and was the first major sport last year to complete its full season after being interrupted in the Spring. For 2021, Feld Entertainment, the sport's promoter, has amended its traditional weekend schedule to host Saturday as well as SuperTuesday rounds. And all three rounds at the Indianapolis triple-header will take place before the start of Super Bowl LV. Ironically enough, Supercross, invented in America in 1974 actually takes its name from the NFL’s marquee matchup as the inaugural series was coined the “Super Bowl of Motocross” which was later condensed to “Supercross”.

For sports fans looking for live events to help speed the time until that 'other' sport's big finale, three Supercross races are sure to entertain and impress on Saturday, January 30, Tuesday, February 2, then again Saturday, February 6. The Supercross matchup of exuberance against experience can serve as a precursor to the big game to show some more possibilities of the sparks that can occur when the old guard faces off against the next generation.

Eastern Regional 250SX Class Results

1. Colt Nichols, Murrieta, Calif., Yamaha

2. Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha

3. Jett Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda

4. Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki

5. Michael Mosiman, Menifee, Calif., GASGAS

6. Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM

7. Joshua Osby, Valparaiso, Ind., Honda

8. John Short, Pilot Point, Tex., Suzuki

9. Kevin Moranz, Topeka, Kans., KTM

10. Thomas Do, Murrieta, Calif., KTM

Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

1. Colt Nichols, Murrieta, Calif., Yamaha (70)

2. Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (70)

3. Jett Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (64)

4. Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki (56)

5. Michael Mosiman, Menifee, Calif., GASGAS (53)

6. Max Vohland, Granite Bay, Calif., KTM (46)

7. Joshua Osby, Valparaiso, Ind., Honda (42)

8. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (40)

9. John Short, Pilot Point, Tex., Suzuki (39)

10. Mitchell Oldenburg, Aledo, Tex., Honda (34)