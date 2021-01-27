NHRA Sportsman events to stream on NHRA.tv

NHRA’s exclusive streaming service, NHRA.tv, will now offer complimentary viewing of select NHRA Sportsman events, powered by NHRA National Dragster magazine.
 
NHRA fans and racers alike can create an NHRA.tv account and will be granted complimentary access to view select Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series events, beginning in February. The Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series kicks off its 2021 season at Orlando Speed World Dragway, Feb. 4-6. Racing action continues Feb. 18-20 at South Georgia Motorsports Park, Feb. 26-27 at No Problem Raceway and March 4-6 at the “Baby Gators” at Gainesville Raceway.
 
Longtime partner of NHRA, Strange Engineering will play a major role in the NHRA Sportsman streaming and will be a partner for select Lucas Oil series divisional events, Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing Series and Summit Racing ET Divisional Finals streamed events. 
 
“We wanted to showcase all the exciting racing action amongst the NHRA Sportsman categories,” said Steve Reintjes, NHRA Vice President of Broadcasting. “NHRA Sportsman drag racing is the backbone of our sport, and we want to highlight their intense competition.”
 
A full schedule of NHRA.tv sportsman events will be announced in the upcoming weeks.
 
(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)
 
