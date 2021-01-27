49 Cars Set for 24-Hour Battle This Saturday and Sunday

The 49-car field for this weekend's 59th running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona gathered for a photo opportunity on the front straightaway of Daytona International Speedway Wednesday morning.
 
A star-studded field including reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott; seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson; 2018 Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon; Indianapolis 500 winners Helio Castroneves, Juan Pablo Montoya, Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi; and IMSA stars such as Ricky Taylor, Jordan Taylor, Bill Auberlen, Antonio Garcia and Oliver Gavin are entered to compete in this weekend's race.
 
The twice-around-the-clock race on the 3.56-mile road course takes the green flag shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, Jan. 30. NBC will have live network television coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday and also will televise the finish beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 31.
 
Tickets for the Rolex 24 At Daytona are available at DaytonaInternationalSpeedway.com.
 
PHOTO CREDIT: Rick Dole, IMSA/LAT
