A new team ready to take on EuroNASCAR: Academy Motorsport

A new team will join the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series grid in 2021, materializing the dream of 2020 Club Challenge vice-champion Federico Monti. A former rally driver, the Italian entrepreneur partnered with Alex Caffi Motorsports and signed a technical support agreement with Race Art Technology to found Academy Motorsport.



Academy Motorsport is ready to field up to three cars in the upcoming NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season, starting in Valencia, Spain on April 17-18.



The goal for the new organization is to soon become a powerhouse in the European NASCAR series by mixing the experience and capabilities of two established realities such as Alex Caffi Motorsports and Race Art Technology with a fresh approach brought by team owner Federico Monti.



“I am really happy. I loved my first season in the Club Challenge with Alex Caffi Motorsport / Race Art Technology and I wanted to try something different to test myself. It all started from there in a wonderful crescendo,” said Monti, who finished second in the Club Challenge in 2020 driving for Alex Caffi Motorsports / Race Art Technology and will chase the title of the regularity-based challenge once again in 2021 as a team owner / driver. “Alex Caffi was fantastic last year, he’s a wonderful person and we have a great relationship both personally and professionally. I knew Race Art Technology since my time in rallying and we immediately clicked. We all really enjoy racing together and I’m sure we’ll enjoy it even more in the upcoming season.”



“My Alex Caffi Motorsports team was born in 2016 to compete in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and this a great chance for us to leverage all our experience in this great championship to take another step towards the top,” said former Formula 1 driver Alex Caffi, who choose EuroNASCAR as the stepping stone towards a new career as team owner. “We will bring our two cars to the table and I think this new partnership is the perfect opportunity for us to contend for NWES title. Federico is creating a top-level organization and together we hope to consistently fight for the top step of the podium.”



Key roles at the track will be covered by team owners Federico Monti and Alex Caffi, Team Principal Pierpaolo Ciceri and Sporting Director Stefano Bacci. Academy Motorsport is currently working on the lineup for the 2021 season and will announce the first drivers at a later date.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will visit seven of the most iconic European tracks in 2021 and all the races will be streamed live on the EuroNASCAR Youtube channel, Facebook page and Twitch profile.

