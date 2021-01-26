Summit Racing Equipment Renews Commitment to IHRA Summit SuperSeries

The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) and Summit Racing Equipment will continue the longest series partnership in drag racing with the IHRA Summit SuperSeries, Summit Team Finals and IHRA Summit World Finals in 2021.
 
The 2021 season marks the 20th Anniversary of the IHRA Summit SuperSeries, the most prestigious drag racing series that began in 2002. 
 
The $200,000 program is the World Championship for over 12,000 IHRA member-track racers each season and held at nearly 100 IHRA-sanctioned member tracks.
 
IHRA Summit SuperSeries track champions from 28 states and international competitors from Canada, and Aruba are represented in Top (Box), Mod (No Box), Sportsman and Junior divisions, at the IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals at Memphis International Raceway October 14-16, 2021. In addition, qualifying Summit Team Final champions from seven IHRA regions are also competing at Memphis, making it the most illustrious championship event in bracket drag racing.
 
“The Summit SuperSeries, Summit Team Finals and Summit World Finals continue to be successful programs that have withstood the test of time,” IHRA Vice President Skooter Peaco said. “We are extremely proud of the success the Summit SupersSeries has seen in the last 19 years thanks to our great IHRA member tracks that care for and administer this program during the season and the team at Summit Racing Equipment who have championed our Sportsman racers for so long. It’s interesting that the one constant in all the changes drag racing and IHRA has seen over the past 20 years has been the Summit SuperSeries and its Sportsman focused programs. These have continued to thrive despite the ever-changing trends and external pressures we’ve encountered in the last two decades. My hope is that this program continues well beyond our current management team’s tenure for future Sportsman racers to enjoy. This is truly a legacy program for IHRA and its member tracks and competitors. The team at IHRA has been privileged to have been the caretakers of this prestigious Sportsman program and thrilled to award a 20-year total of four million dollars to our IHRA members at the conclusion of the 2021 season.”   
 
“We are very excited to be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Summit Racing’s partnership with many great IHRA Sportsman programs. The Series has evolved and improved over the years to the benefit of the great IHRA Sportsman racers,” Summit Racing Equipment’s Motorsports and Events Manager Jim Greenleaf said. “The Summit World Finals is one of our favorite events to end the season, we look forward to crowning national champions and handing the racers a trophy and big check”.
 
For more information about Summit Racing Equipment visit SummitRacing.com.
 
For more information about the IHRA visit IHRA.com.
