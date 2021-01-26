Uplifting Action Film “Born a Champion” to be Released in Late January

Racing News
Tuesday, Jan 26 26
Uplifting Action Film “Born a Champion” to be Released in Late January

 

Forrest Films, an American film production, financing, and distribution company, announces its latest feature film, Born a Champion, is now available in select theaters and on digital and on-demand. Executive Produced by Forrest Lucas, this inspirational mixed martial arts action movie boasts a popular cast led by Emmy® Award winner Sean Patrick Flanery (2010, Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama, The Bay) and Golden Globe® nominee Dennis Quaid (2010, Best Actor TV Miniseries or Movie, The Special Relationship; Midway), and is directed by the talented Alex Ranarivelo (American Wrestler: The Wizard, The Ride). Born a Champion is distributed by Lionsgate and will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD on January 26, 2021.

 

“Alex Ranarivelo has outdone himself once again,” stated Forrest  Lucas. “Born a Champion is the feel-good movie we needed to start the year. The film touches on love for family and the drive to succeed against all odds, qualities we can all strive to possess and improve on as we continue to fight through uncertain times together.”

 

Born a Champion is Alex Ranarivelo’s eighth motion picture backed by Forrest Films. The film follows former war hero and fighting legend Mickey Kelley (Flanery), whose promising martial arts career is ended in a blood-soaked jiu-jitsu match against the superstar Blaine (UFC fighter Edson Barboza). Years following the fateful match in Dubai, video evidence surfaces online showing Blaine cheated against Kelley. Motivated to provide a better life for his wife and son, Kelley makes it his mission to get back into shape in time to get revenge against his old foe and claim jiu-jitsu glory.

Born a Champion was written by Flanery and Ranarivelo. The film is rated R by the MPA for language throughout. Watch Born a Champion in select theaters, on digital and on-demand on January 22, 2021, or purchase a physical copy on Blu-ray or DVD on January 26, 2021.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Three Takeaways from the Motul Pole Award 100 First Time’s A Charm for Sims, Tandy with Corvette Racing »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top