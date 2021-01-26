Samsung TV Plus in the United Kingdom Adds MAVTV Motorsports Network Global Streaming Channel

Samsung TV Plus offers more than 85 channels covering news, sports, movies, entertainment and more in the UK. Pre-installed on all newer (2016-current models) Samsung Smart TVs, users can instantly watch Samsung TV Plus for free with just an internet connection - no download, additional device or subscription needed.

"Our global partnership with Samsung TV Plus continues to grow with this expansion into the United Kingdom,” said Ed Niemi, MAVTV Motorsports Network Senior Vice President. “MAVTV is excited to bring our premium motorsports content to the racing enthusiasts in the UK for free.”

MAVTV Motorsports Network’s global feed is a 24/7 channel dedicated to all motorsports featuring programming from Lucas Oil Studios. MAVTV Motorsports Network will cater to the rise in popularity of streaming entertainment and feature everything from race events to car build shows. Samsung Smart TV owners can begin watching the world’s top-tier racing series and other premium motorsports content exclusively on MAVTV Motorsports Network channel 4064 through Samsung TV Plus.