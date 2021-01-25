Bergeron tests in preparation for Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway

Jean-Philippe Bergeron and Mario Gosselin practiced a Super Late Model at New Smyrna Speedway. Bergeron made his first laps of the year on this same track in a Pro Late Model during the 2021 Red Eye 50/50, a Pro Late Model entry fielded by Race Car Solutions (RCS). The driver from Quebec, Canada, was surprised to see the difference between the cars he typically drives in Quebec and the Pro Late Model he finished 5th in earlier this year. "It's a lot faster than what I'm used to driving," exclaimed the young driver.



After getting his feet wet with a Pro Late Model, Gosselin suggested Bergeron try a Super Late Model. A Super Late Model develops about 260 more horsepower than a Late Model in Quebec and can reach top speeds of 220 km/h at New Smyrna Speedway. Bergeron took advantage of a rare free day on the New Smyrna Speedway calendar to do private testing, adjust to the car and accumulate seat time. Gosselin, the man who spends most of his time preparing cars and playing the role of crew chief, also found himself behind the wheel, but he didn't lose his touch. Gosselin and Bergeron set rather similar times around 17.7 seconds, which is comparable to Super Late Model pole times.



On February 13, Gosselin will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at the World Center of Racing, Daytona International Speedway. After a four-year hiatus from behind the wheel, Gosselin will pilot DGM Racing’s No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro bearing the colors of AP Sports Regimen, Rousseau Métal and Sleep Well. Bergeron is preparing for Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway from February 4 to 13. The Canadian driver will be at the wheel of the RCS team's No. 51 Pro Late Model car, undertaking eight races in only 10 days. "It's the first time I'm going to do so many races in such a short period of time. It's a great experience for me and I'm looking forward to a podium finish, " says the driver proudly.



Jean-Philippe Bergeron PR