Joey Gase Announces New Late Model Development Team

Joey Gase is proud to announce that Joey Gase Motorsports will be running a new Late Model Development team based in Cornelius, NC. The team’s first race will be February 20th at Dillon Motor Speedway in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series with plans to run the full CPLMS schedule with additional races. The team currently has two cars in their fleet. Jasec Holladay will be driving one full time and the team is looking for another driver to field the second.



“I am very proud to be starting our own development team and excited to have Jasec Holladay as one of our drivers,” said Gase. “Jasec drove our open wheel modified last year at Hawkeye Downs and LaCrosse Speedway during Oktoberfest. He always had great speed and finished 2nd to me in the “Be A Hero 30” race at Hawkeye Downs. I can’t wait to see what he can accomplish this year being in a late model full time. My dad, Dave from Page Construction and I came up with this idea last year. We want to be able to give back to the racing community and give up and coming drivers a chance to show what they can do and lead them on the right path. I am extremely fortunate to be where I am today thanks to my family, friends and sponsors and I want to help others dreams come true as well. I made it a very different way than most without having millions of dollars in family money and I want to help others do the same thing.”



Page Construction will be the primary sponsor for Jasec Holladay to start off the season. “I am super excited to get this new venture under way and look forward to the 2021 season,” said Dave Page, owner of Page Construction. “We are thrilled to have Jasec Holliday, a young upcoming driver that we believe will be a contender for years to come.”



For more information about the team or interest in driving or sponsoring, please reach out to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Joey Gase Racing PR