Hoosier Racing Tire becomes Official Partner of NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

Hoosier Racing Tire is the new official tyre supplier of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. From the 2021 season on, the American Indiana-based company will be supplying the tires for all cars in the official European NASCAR series. A member of the Continental worldwide group as was the previous partner, Hoosier Racing Tire signed a long term contract to provide performant and consistent products to all competitors for the next 7 years.



As exclusive tire supplier, Hoosier Racing Tire will be providing the teams with slick and wet versions of its NWES model in size 330/700-15 for both front and rear wheels.



“We are very proud and happy about this long-term partnership with Hoosier Racing Tire. A new seven-year commitment is a huge demonstration of confidence in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and its future. With Hoosier Racing Tire we share the same strong desire to further develop EuroNASCAR reaching new heights and promote the Hoosier Racing Tire brand across Europe,” said NWES president and CEO Jerome Galpin.



He added: “In less than 10 years, the NWES has become one of the most spectacular and attractive series in Europe with more than 30 cars on the grid, tens of thousands of fans visiting our events and very strong partnerships with world-leading companies supporting EuroNASCAR. This is another huge step forward for the series and the sky's the limit!”



A delighted Joerg Burfien, President of Hoosier Racing Tire, said: “NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and Hoosier Racing Tire make ideal partners, not least because of the rich American heritage we share. It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our capabilities in this thrilling and fast-growing motorsport setting and also to further strengthen our brand’s footprint in Europe.”



Martin Heckers, Head of Hoosier Racing Tire Europe, added: “We are very much looking forward to the coming years, we have developed a great NWES tire that will suit not only all levels of drivers but also perform on multiple different circuits and challenging conditions during the season across Europe. NWES has proven to be a great place for real racers and real racing brands, even during the challenging 2020 season it was impressive to see, how the NWES family moved even closer together and delivered exciting races despite the challenging times.”



The 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will start on April 17-18 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. In the upcoming championship, the NWES teams and drivers will visit 7 iconic tracks around Europe. The battle for the title is on!

