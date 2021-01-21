NBC Sports Set for More than 60 Hours of WeatherTech Championship Action in 2021

NBC Sports saw significant gains in viewership for its broadcasts of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races in 2020. This weekend, it will attempt to continue that growing momentum as the 2021 season gets underway.

Live coverage begins Sunday with the Roar Before the Rolex 24’s inaugural Motul Pole Award 100 race on NBCSN. The 100-minute race determines the starting positions for the 59th running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 30-31.

The Motul Pole Award 100 and the Rolex 24 At Daytona will draw some of the best drivers from all forms of motorsports -- NASCAR’s Chase Elliott and Austin Dillon, IndyCar’s Scott Dixon and Alexander Rossi -- as well as WeatherTech Championship regulars like Ricky Taylor, Renger Van der Zande and Ryan Briscoe.

Former NASCAR star driver, Jimmie Johnson, will also take part in the Rolex 24, as will Kevin Magnussen, who is making the transition from Formula One to IMSA.

Dave Burns, Calvin Fish and Kevin Lee will lead NBCSN’s broadcast of the Motul Pole Award 100 qualifying race at the Roar Before the 24 on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage of the Rolex 24 At Daytona begins Jan. 30 at 3:30 p.m. on NBC, which will host the start and finishing hours of the 24-hour race.

Coverage of the 2021 season resumes March 20 with the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring presented by Advance Auto Parts. The remaining 10 races of the season -- including events at Watkins Glen International, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and the season-ending Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta -- will be offered across NBC Sports’ platforms.

Overall, NBCSN will offer more than 51 hours of programming of WeatherTech races during the 12-race 2021 season, with nine hours of programming set for NBC network.

Among the highlights of live IMSA coverage on NBC are first hour and final two Hours of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, three hours of the Michelin GT Challenge at VIR at VIRginia International Raceway on Aug. 22, and the first three hours of the Motul Petit Le Mans on Oct. 9.