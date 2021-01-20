Jarett Andretti Announces LMP3 Program Associate Partner Unite Health Share Ministries

Jarett Andretti continues finalizing his plans to race full-time in the IMSA Prototype Challenge with his latest announced partner, Unite Health Share Ministries. The latest partner of Andretti and his program, UHSM will be an associate sponsor on the Andretti Autosport No.18 Ligier JS P320 driven by Andretti and co-driver Tristan Herbert.



Unlike traditional health insurance, UHSM is a health sharing network of faith-based members. Health sharing ministries are organizations made up of individuals and families who voluntarily share the cost of each other’s health care. Members of health sharing organizations share common beliefs and agree to help each other by sharing costs associated with eligible medical expenses.



CEO of UHSM, Christopher Jin, shared his excitement in partnering with Jarett Andretti and the new Andretti Autosport IMSA Prototype Challenge team. “We are ecstatic to combine our brand with Jarett Andretti and Andretti Autosport. Our goal in partnering with Jarett includes bringing new awareness to the opportunity of health sharing. On meeting Jarett we instantly knew there was an alignment of personal values and faith. We know that Jarett will represent our message well as he races coast to coast in 2021 and beyond!”



Andretti and his recently announced co-driver, Tristan Herbert, will compete in a full season of six scheduled races in 2021, the first race being this weekend. The Roar Before the Rolex 24 takes place at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, January 23rd and will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network Track Pass.



“It’s awesome to see our program continue to come together with such high-quality partners,” said Andretti. “After learning about Unite Health Share Ministries and the healthcare option that they offer to millions of Americans, I knew we would make great partners. I look forward to representing them this year and into the future.”



Andretti is a graduate of North Carolina State University who now lives in Indianapolis and races full-time. He is the son of the late John Andretti, the grandson of the late Aldo Andretti and the great-nephew of Mario Andretti.



He has carried on the family racing tradition and has championships in go-karts, the USAC Eastern Ignite Pavement Midget Series, the 410 Sprint Car division at the Lawrenceburg Speedway and is also an Indiana Sprint Car Series champion. In addition, Andretti is the 2014 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of The Year and a former Rookie of The Year at the Oswego Speedway in the supermodified class. In 2018, Andretti competed part-time as a rookie in the Pirelli World Challenge TCR Class. Andretti and co-driver captured the 2020 Silver Class Pirelli GT4 Sprint X Championship in Indianapolis last October.



The 2021 IMSA Prototype Challenge is scheduled to kick off with the Roar Before the Rolex 24 on January 23 at 12:45pm EST at Daytona International Speedway.



For more information, visit www.AndrettiAutosport.com