Jarett Andretti Announces IMSA Prototype Challenge Co-Driver Tristan Herbert

Andretti Autosport welcomes a new face this season, announcing today that racing driver Tristan Herbert will co-drive the No. 18 Gallant Ligier JS P320 along with Jarett Andretti in the IMSA Prototype category. Herbert currently competes on and off the track while managing Audi Sport customer racing U.S. for the last seven years. He continues supporting a customer base of over 100 Audi specific race cars which include efforts in club racing, IMSA and SRO’s GT3, GT4, TCR and GT2 platforms.

Jarett Andretti looks forward to sharing driving duties with Herbert, stating, “I think that Tristan is a great addition to our team, and I am excited to work with him this season. He has an extensive background in sportscar racing and I know we will learn a lot from one another.”

Herbert shares Andretti’s excitement, stating, “When the opportunity presented itself to step beyond the pit wall and back into a car with Jarett Andretti, I made the decision to do so without hesitation. I have known Jarett for a few years and it’s never surprised me with his racing pedigree and experience that he can jump into anything and immediately be quick out of the box. I’m looking forward to working with Jarett and such a professional organization in the New Year.”

Andretti Autosport owner Michael Andretti added “We’re looking forward to being back in the IMSA paddock with the LMP3 program and would like to welcome Tristan to the team alongside Jarett. Daytona is fast approaching and we can’t wait to get the season going strong.”

The 2021 IMSA Prototype Challenge is scheduled to kickoff with the Roar Before the Rolex 24 on January 22-24 at Daytona International Speedway.