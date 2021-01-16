Rain showers force cancellation of night two of the Sunshine Nationals

Persistent rain showers creating saturated grounds at Volusia Speedway Park have forced World of Outlaws, DIRTcar and track officials to cancel Friday’s event at the speedway. It will not be made up.

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to Friday’s event at Volusia will receive a face-value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, CLICK HERE to be taken to the refund request page.

You have the option to exchange your Friday only ticket for a Saturday only ticket and your Friday only pit pass for a Saturday only pit pass at the Speedway gate on Saturday.

If you purchased a three-day pit pass, Friday only pit pass, or a Friday only ticket, you’ll need to mail your wrist band or ticket back to the office at 7575 West Winds Blvd. Concord, NC 28027. You must include all wrist bands and/or tickets and a return mailing address.



Fans can look forward to the Sunshine Nationals finale at Volusia Saturday, Jan. 16, starting at 5pm(ET), featuring the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models, DIRTcar Late Models, 602 Late Models and Florida Late Models. There will be big money on the line with Super Late Models running for $10,000-to-win and Florida Late Model's going for $3,000-to-win.

World of Outlaws PR