ARCA Menards Series Partners with the Reese’s Brand

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) announced today that the Reese’s brand will join the ARCA Menards Series family of corporate partners.

“We are excited to partner with an iconic brand like Reese’s,” said Jeff Abbott, promotions manager for Menards. “The ARCA Menards Series has developed a strong following through the years and the addition of the Reese’s Brand will help take us to the next level. We’re excited about the 2021 season and the addition of Reese’s is another example of how the ARCA Menards Series has grown into such a great, grass roots part of the racing world.”

The Reese’s brand will become the official candy sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series, and joins Procter & Gamble, Sioux Chief and Richmond Water Heaters as primary, major supplier sponsors of the Menards Vendor Program in ARCA. The announcement came during the annual ARCA Open Test at Daytona International Speedway on January 15.

“We’re thrilled to have the Reese’s brand join our partnership program,” commented Mark Gundrum VP Business Development and Corporate Partnerships. “We welcome the Reese’s brand to our family of sponsors with open arms.”

The sponsorship is driven by a B2B relationship with ARCA Series title sponsor Menards. In addition to enhanced presence for the Reese’s Brand in the nearly 350 Menards Retail Locations, the partnership will include broadcast support for ARCA Menards Series races on FS1, NBCSN and MavTV, as well as MRN.

“The Reese’s team is excited to part of the ARCA Menards Series,” said Allen Dark, Senior Brand Manager of the Reese’s Team. “We look forward to partnering with Menards and the rest of the great lineup of sponsors.”

Additional details about the sponsorship program will be announced in the coming weeks.

ARCA PR