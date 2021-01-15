Toyota’s Bell Wins Sixth Consecutive Qualifying Night Feature at Chili Bowl

Christopher Bell passed Spencer Bayston for the lead on lap 11 and went on to win the 30-lap John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night, with fellow Toyota driver Buddy Kofoid finishing second as each advanced to Saturday’s A Main feature at the 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals. Toyota-powered drivers have now won each of the four A Main qualifying events this week.

The victory marked Bell’s sixth consecutive qualifying night feature win and his seventh in the last eight years. The feature win culminated a night that saw Bell win his heat and qualifying races before the A Main.

It was another Toyota driver who went to the lead early with Spencer Bayston taking the top spot as Bell was in heavy traffic through the first few laps after starting from the fourth position. Bell would then move through the field, overtaking Brady Bacon for second and then closing on Bayston. Getting past Bayston would prove to be easier than taking the lead, though, as Bell passed him for the lead twice only to see a yellow flag come out after each, relegating the field back to the last full lap. The third time proved to be a charm, though, as Bell took the lead on the restart and was never headed.

“I’m really happy with what we have,” said Bell, who also won the VIROC Invitational race on Tuesday. “We’ve been really fast every time we’ve hit the track. I’m excited to see what we can do on Saturday. That was probably the best our iRacing Toyota has been in terms of maneuverability. Being able to stick the bottom and be really good and then move up and make runs on the top. Chad Boat has done an awesome job.”

As Bell took command upfront, Kofoid was charging through the field from the seventh starting position. He would pass Bacon for third on lap 12 and then use a lap 14 restart to overtake Bayston for second. He was able to keep pace with Bell the rest of the way, but was unable to close the gap as the leaders maneuvered through heavy traffic. With the second-place finish, the Penngrove, Calif.-native, has advanced to Saturday’s A Main for the second time in two Chili Bowl runs.

“We were a little cautious early and just started picking off cars one-by-one,” said Kofoid, who was the national leader in midget wins in 2020 with 10. “We still have some things we need to work on, but we were able to stay with Christopher down the stretch and if you can do that, third place probably isn’t going to be able to gain much. Some of the lappers made me a little nervous at the end, but we were able to roll the bottom to get past and that pretty much sealed the deal. I can’t thank these Keith Kunz Motorsports guys enough for giving me a really fast Mobil 1 Toyota. I’m really proud to be where I am, locked into the A Main and to be able to put all of our focus on the feature.”

Bayston would finish fourth, with Joe B. Miller placing fifth to give Toyota four of the top-five finishers on the night. Kaylee Bryson also advanced to the A Main, finishing 11th. She will begin Saturday’s event from the C Main – becoming just the sixth woman to advance as far as the ‘C’, with an opportunity to become the first woman ever to advance to the Chili Bowl A Main.

This year’s Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals features more than 310 entries - each fighting for one of the 24 openings in Saturday night’s “A Main” feature event. Qualifying wraps up Friday night with 10 Toyota drivers yet to qualify. To date, Toyota-powered drivers have captured seven of the eight A Main berths for finishing in the top two on their qualifying night.

TRD PR