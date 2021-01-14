Multi-Time Motocross Champion Ryan Dungey’s RD Coffee Introduces HOLESHOT Espresso Blend

|
In addition to being the fifth roast from RD Coffee, the same number Ryan wore on his way to becoming one of the sport’s all-time greats, HOLESHOT is also the first espresso blend in the company’s flagship lineup of roasts. It features the highest grade of coffee beans available, sustainably sourced directly from farms in both Colombia and Guatemala, and is roasted to find the perfect balance to draw out the complex citrus and milk chocolate flavors. The end result is a rich brew anchored by a clean and smooth taste that’s more than enough to get someone off to a fast start and carry on to a strong finish.
“Sometimes you need that little extra to get going, and in the sport of motocross that added boost of energy and focus often results in a holeshot, putting you ahead of the pack. To me, that was the perfect way to symbolize an espresso roast, which carries a little bit more punch,” explained Dungey. “It’s been an amazing journey so far with this new endeavor and I’m so excited to welcome our fifth roast, a number that personally means a lot to me. I’ve learned a lot in a short amount of time and I’m fully committed to making RD Coffee relatable to everyone on their own journey.”