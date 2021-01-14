Larsen Motorsports Announces Multi-Year Contract Renewal for Driver Dewayne Hill

Larsen Motorsports (LMS) is excited to announce Jet Dragster Driver Dewayne Hill has been renewed as the Dominator Bed and Body Liner Kits by U.S. Chemical and Plastics Jet Dragster Driver in a multi-year contract.

Dewayne began his career at LMS as a crew member in 2011 and worked his way into a driver position in 2017. “Dewayne has been an awesome opponent for the past 4 years. I am looking forward to our 2021 season with my teammate.” says Elaine Larsen, co-owner and President of LMS.

Dewayne was a machine gunner in the U.S. Marines where he served for 8 years. He enjoys the adrenaline rush, passion, and teamwork of the LMS jet racing teams that reminds him of his time in the Marines. Dewayne says “It is an honor and a privilege to be representing U.S. Chemical and Plastics as well as Larsen Motorsports. Through the years our vision has made us a family and I’m excited to see where this bond takes us.”

To watch Dewayne and the Dominator Jet Racing Team blast down the track check out the 2021 Larsen Motorsports schedule at LMSjets.com. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to keep up to date @LMSjets.

Larsen Motorsports is based in Palm Bay, FL is embedded within the heart of Florida’s Space Coast manufacturing and technology corridor. Our 30,000 square foot facility reflects the ultimate blend of traditional manufacturing and cutting edge of advanced manufacturing technology; LMS is a leading research and development company with full concept, design, engineering, and operational capabilities in house.

For more information about Larsen Motorsports visit LMSjets.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For more information about Dominator Bed and Body Liner Kits by USC visit dominator.uschem.com