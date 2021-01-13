Parker Retzlaff embraces Daytona ARCA test opportunity

Teenage standout Parker Retzlaff will embark on the next opportunity in his young Motorsports career by taking to the high banks of Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway during this weekend’s preseason ARCA Menards Series testing.



While Retzlaff, 17, is not eligible to compete in next month’s General Tire 200 at the “World Center of Racing”, the opportunity to tackle the 2.5-mile superspeedway for Fast Track Racing as part of the series’ Road to Daytona program, the teenager is prepared to embrace the experience with a goal of competing in the annual series’ opener in the future.



“I cannot tell you how excited I am for this weekend,” said Retzlaff.



“For any race car driver, the chance to turn laps at Daytona is not only very humbling but a dream come true. I cannot thank ARCA, Andy Hillenburg and Fast Track Racing enough for this unbelievable opportunity.”



Sharing the No. 10 Fast Track Racing Chevrolet with four other drivers will certainly limit his track time at Daytona this weekend, but that doesn’t bother the young driver.



“The opportunity to be coached by a respected owner and former ARCA champion driver Andy Hillenburg – and the chance to converse with the other drivers is all apart of the experience this weekend,” added Retzlaff.



“Sure, the track time is important, but it's striving to be a better driver and utilizing the resources around me to help. Hopefully, the test will be successful and I can use it as a stepping stone to come back in the future and prepare for the actual race.”



The two-day ARCA Menards Series preseason test officially kicks off the 2021 season and Retzlaff is excited about what’s ahead and intends on announcing his plans within the next few weeks.



“I believe that 2021 is shaping up to be a good year,” sounded Retzlaff. “I learned a lot last year, despite the pandemic. I will continue to grow as a driver, but I think the goals set forth this season are obtainable.



“A lot of people are investing time, effort and financially for me and I have to be sure to go out there and make sure I not only do my job but do it well and continue to take the steps up the racing ladder.”



For more on Parker Retzlaff, please visit parkerretzlaff.com, like him on Facebook (Parker Retzlaff Racing), Instagram (parkerRetzlaff) and follow him on Twitter (@Parker79p).



Parker Retzlaff Racing PR