Venturini Motorsports Taps Toyota Racing Development Driver Corey Heim for 2021 ARCA Menard Series Championship Bid

Venturini Motorsports (VMS) announces today the signing of Toyota Racing Development driver, Corey Heim, to a full-time schedule behind the wheel of the No. 20 JBL Toyota Camry for the upcoming 2021 ARCA Menard Series season.

Hailing from the driver rich state of Georgia, Heim made his ARCA debut in 2019 as a sixteen year-old running short track events. Showing speed early in his career, the talented driver joined VMS last season and further put his name on the map after capturing his first career series win in the 2020 season finale at Kansas Speedway. Over the course of the last two partial seasons he’s impressed with an average finish of 5.8 and 97 laps led in just 16 series starts.

“It’s been a long time coming, but I’m excited to get my shot running for championship in the ARCA series,” says Heim. “It’s a great honor to race under the Venturini Motorsports banner with the confidence of Toyota behind me. I’ve got high expectations.”

VMS crew chief, Shannon Rursch, will call the shots atop the pit box for Heim in 2021. The two will officially begin their journey together starting this weekend (January 15-16) when the ARCA Menards Series kicks-off the season with open testing at Daytona International Speedway.

“This team has a ton of resources and expects to win every time we hit the track. Having a guy like Shannon (Rursch) leading the team is a great thing, he’s really determined and we’ve already developed some great chemistry from working together last season. It’s a long season. There’s still a lot for me to learn as a driver, but I’m gonna take it one week at a time - our goal is to finish at the top when we leave Kansas in October.”

Heim will start his championship bid with the first of 20 races beginning at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 13. The race will air live on FS1 at 1:30pm EST.

