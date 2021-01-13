Progressive American Flat Track Selects Kahn Media as Agency of Record

Racing News
Wednesday, Jan 13 16
Progressive American Flat Track Selects Kahn Media as Agency of Record
Kahn Media has been selected as the Agency of Record for Progressive American Flat Track, the most prestigious dirt track motorcycle racing series in the world. 
 
Progressive American Flat Track motorcycle racing was established in 1954 and is America’s original extreme sport. Featuring world-class athletes on production-based and custom-built motorcycles reaching speeds of 140mph on the straights and 90mph in the corners, the sport of Progressive American Flat Track is the ultimate test of man and machine.
 
“Progressive American Flat Track is undergoing a resurgence as motorcyclists and racing enthusiasts discover their love for our highly competitive form of racing,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “Kahn Media is a great partner to deliver the story of Progressive AFT to the world, as they share our passion for racing and have a proven track record of success in the motorsports industry.”
 
Kahn Media will handle public relations, digital marketing, and media events for Progressive AFT, introduce the sport to new audiences and increase awareness around each race of the series.
 
“Progressive American Flat Track has a rich history in American motorcycle racing, and we are excited for the opportunity to work with them as the sport continues to deliver some of the best racing on two wheels,” said Dan Kahn, president of Kahn Media. “There are compelling stories of grit, determination, and triumph in Progressive AFT, and we look forward to sharing them.”
 
Kahn Media will collaborate with Progressive AFT as the highly anticipated 2021 season kicks off this spring by providing regional public relations support for the individual events and a national public relations campaign to grow brand awareness.
 
For more information on Progressive American Flat Track visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.
 
To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit the Official Progressive AFT Merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.
