Brody Roa heads to Oklahoma for this week's 35th annual Chili Bowl

Longtime Southern California sprint car racing star Brody Roa will be making what is now an annual January journey to Tulsa, Oklahoma for this week’s 35th Annual Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. As always, the world’s biggest Midget race will take place on the Tulsa Expo Center Raceway inside the massive River Spirit Expo Center. In Tulsa, he will be competing along with more than 300-star drivers from all disciplines of racing. The action will begin with the first of five nights of heat races on Monday, January 11 and will culminate with the main events on Saturday, January 16.

For the third successive season, Roa, who will turn 30 on January 25th, will be driving the immaculate Iron Dome-Moonshine Motorsports #7M for Texan Kevin Ramey in Tulsa. The car will be the same Iron Dome chassis and Stanton Mopar engine that he drove at the Chili Bowl and Indiana Sprint Week in 2020.

Last week, Roa, who will be making his fourth straight start at the Chili Bowl, said, “After not getting in a lot of races due to all the cancelations on the west coast in 2020, I am eager to get back behind the wheel in Tulsa. It will feel great to get back in the cockpit. Especially at such a prestigious race like the Chili Bowl. On top of that, I get to drive for the same team as I have the past couple of years. The cars and the team are top notch. It is going to be fun.”

Like last year, Roa will be practicing on Monday the 11th and his preliminary race night will be on Friday the 15th. He will then be back on the track less than 24-hours later for the day-long finale.

In 2020, the Garden Grove, California resident started in the E-main at the finals. He transferred to the D-main where he ended up 13th. Two years ago, he advanced one race further to the C-Main.

Joining Roa as a teammate at the Chili Bowl for the first time will be Brownsburg, Indiana’s A.J. Hopkins.

Just before Christmas, new daddy Roa was a guest on San Diego’s “Racer Radio Show” with Dave Stall and he talked about the Chili Bowl. You can listen to the interview at the following link. http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/radio20/RACERRADIO201220.mp3

Fans who cannot attend the Chili Bowl can keep up with Roa and the other stars on all five preliminary nights and Saturday’s early mains on Flo Racing. Information on a Flo subscription is available at floracing.com. Following Flo’s coverage, Saturday’s C, B, and A mains will be shown live on MAVTV.

In addition to his season-long personal sponsors, HD Industries, Burris Racing, Biker Bruce Fisher, Norma Leonard, Molecule and K1 RaceGear, Roa would also like to thank Iron Dome Motorsports, Moonshine Motorsports, Jambo’s BBQ Pits, Race Jugs, Burkham Concrete, Precise Racing Products, Deaton’s Water Front Services, Industrial Instrument, Graham’s Wrecker Service, 380 Pawn, 777 Graphics, D&S Motorsports, Approach Marketing, Bell County Electrical Supply, Pro Tech Services, Express Car Wash of Texas, Mow Time, Texas Star Concrete, Abilene Powder Coating, Lil Mo’s Pizza, Sun Electric, Elliot’s Trailers, GPA Paper and Top Level Ink for being part of the Chili Bowl effort.

For anyone who is looking for a championship and main event winning driver for their car during the 2021 season, contact Roa at the phone number and E-mail in this release. He will be available to race on nights that do not conflict with the USAC/CRA schedule.

To view Roa’s online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www.teamwithbrody.com/

Fans wishing to stay completely up to date with Brody Roa and the BR Performance squad can do so on the team’s website http://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/br91r/

BRR PR