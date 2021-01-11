McLaren Racing signs agreement granting option to join Formula E for Gen3

Today McLaren Racing and Formula E announced they have signed an agreement granting McLaren Racing an option to enter the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship when Formula E’s Gen3 kicks off in Season 9. Part of McLaren Racing’s ongoing evaluation of potential new motorsport platforms, the agreement provides McLaren the option to enter the Championship as one of a maximum 12 entries for the 2022/23 season.

McLaren Racing has formalised its interest in joining Formula E’s team and manufacturer line-up from the new Gen3 era. Gen3 will take to the track from the 2022/23 season, bringing performance and efficiency advances including more powerful, lighter cars and faster charging as well as a set of technical and financial controls aimed at reinforcing the business case for Formula E’s ecosystem of teams and manufacturers.

McLaren Racing’s interest in Formula E is a validation of the series as the pinnacle of electric racing, both as a proving ground for the top racing teams in the world and as a test bed for the next generation of electric vehicles. McLaren Racing is one of the most successful operations in motorsport, enjoying a rich history of success in Formula 1 as well as IndyCar and Le Mans. McLaren Applied is Formula E’s exclusive Gen2 battery supplier under a four-season contract which concludes at the end of the 2021/22 season, after which McLaren Racing will evaluate the potential to deepen its involvement as a competitor in the electric championship.